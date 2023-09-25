Pineapple Energy Announces Expansion To Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, today announced that subsidiary SUNation Energy has expanded to Tampa and Central Florida.



Nationally recognized for its outstanding customer service, SUNation will now serve Central Florida homeowners with solar installations, battery storage, and EV charging services in addition to SPAN Smart Electrical Panel installations. As a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, the SUNation team has helped hundreds of homeowners keep the lights on during power outages with their solar and storage installations, which will prove especially useful during the summer months when air conditioning use is the highest and when hurricane season is in full swing with frequent power outages.

“The central Florida region has been on our radar for a few years,” said Scott Maskin, SUNation's founder and CEO.“We've witnessed a strong demand being driven by the need for energy independence and power reliability. What's been missing is a high-quality experience. That's what we are all about.”

The solar company, whose flagship office is in Ronkonkoma, NY, employs about 170 New Yorkers and has gained a reputation as a Best of Long Island business for 14 years in a row, been named a Top Workplaces employer for the past five years, and been recognized as a NYSERDA Gold Status Quality Installer for several years. All this experience and dedication to providing the best possible customer experience will be brought to a new community of homeowners to help them save on their energy bills while also decreasing their carbon footprint.

For its new location, SUNation has already hired local Florida residents as new employees along with transferring one of its New York leaders with over 10 years of experience with the company and in the solar energy industry. This expansion will create more jobs for Florida residents in the growing renewable energy field with long-term career paths and opportunities to grow with SUNation.

While the company is expanding its reach to help more homeowners save with solar, its dedication towards the customer experience remains the same. Florida residents can expect the same friendly and helpful service, reliable communication, and to feel like a part of the SUNation Family as a SUNation customer. SUNation's team continues to serve Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island and looks forward to this new opportunity to help homeowners and the planet for a cleaner, greener future for all.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth or growth opportunities, future opportunities, future flexibility to pursue acquisitions, future cash flows and future earnings. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements here due to changes in economic, business, competitive or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

