CAPREIT Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

Wednesday, November 8, 2023
A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:
Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 am ET
The telephone numbers for the conference call are:
Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062
International: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access Code: 078065
The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at – click on“For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.
The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.
For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at and our public disclosure at . ABOUT CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at
