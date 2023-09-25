CAPREIT Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2023 Results & Conference Call

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 078065

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at – click on“For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at and our public disclosure at .

For more information, please contact: