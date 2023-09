Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion And Testing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“ HEVI ” or the“ Company ”), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (“ NAH ”), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the first joint well at 2-31-2-8W3 (“ Joint Well #1 ”), on lands within Block 1 at Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.



About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.