OUKITEL WP23 Pro Debuts As A Reliable Adventure Companion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, CHINA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of WP23, Oukitel's latest WP23 Pro rugged phone takes hardware and affordability to new heights. With a sleek design and vibrant color options, the WP23 Pro retains the stylish appeal of its predecessor while delivering a boost in storage and processor, making it an ideal option for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, mountaineering, skiing, or surfing.







The WP23 Pro enhances its predecessor's capabilities by offering a substantial boost in both storage and processing power. With 8GB of RAM, double the capacity of the previous model, multitasking becomes smoother and overall performance is greatly improved. The ROM capacity has also been expanded to 128GB, providing ample space for files, photos, and videos. The WP23 Pro also features a more powerful Unisoc T606 processor, resulting in faster app loading times, seamless gameplay, and optimized power management.







In addition to the notable improvements, the WP23 Pro also maintains the advantages of its predecessor, and one of them is a robust and long-lasting 10600mAh battery. With an impressive 1200 hours of standby time, users can rely on the WP23 Pro for extended periods of outdoor activities. Additionally, the WP23 Pro offers the convenience of reverse charging, allowing users to power up their other electronic devices when needed.







Continuing with a large 6.52" HD+ IPS display, the WP23 Pro offers a visually immersive experience, while its 17.4mm slim profile and 362 g light weight make it effortless to carry around. Still available in stylish black, green, and orange colors, the WP23 Pro allows users to express their personal style with a choice of vibrant hues. The WP23 Pro is also equipped with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, resistant to water, dust, and rough conditions, perfect for extreme activities and wild adventures.







Original priced at $239.99, WP23 Pro is currently available at a deal price of $169.99 until 30th Sep on Oukitel official store. Additionally, new subscribers can unlock an extra 15% off and shop it at a best price of $143.65.







About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Follow OUKITEL for more information on Facebook and Youtube .







Content Syndicate





Tags Content Syndicate Oukitel Technology Related Links