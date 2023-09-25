New Quadrant Foundation Announced As Presenting Sponsor Of International Metabolic Health Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Quadrant Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund administered by New Quadrant Family Office & Fiduciary in the United Kingdom, is sponsoring Metabolic Health Day.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- New Quadrant Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund administered by New Quadrant Family Office & Fiduciary in the United Kingdom (UK), has been announced as a Presenting Sponsor for the debut International Metabolic Health Day on October 10, 2023. This groundbreaking event, steered by Dr. Nasha Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH), aims to unite metabolic health leaders globally and catalyze a seismic shift toward a healthier future.According to the World Health Organization , noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally, and the main types of NCDs are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes -- all of which have strong ties to metabolic health. The consequences of metabolic dysfunction truly span a gamut of conditions, from cancer, diabetes and heart disease to Alzheimer's and autism spectrum disorder. International Metabolic Health Day seeks to galvanize global support, encouraging individuals, communities, and organizations to rally behind innovative research, champion preventive healthcare strategies, and promote awareness of metabolic health's paramount importance.New Quadrant Foundation, with its rich history of steering philanthropic initiatives and advising on charitable trusts, exemplifies the power of combined passion and purpose. The organization has been a long-time supporter of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health and is committed to helping the organization's efforts to advance metabolic health education and research."We're immensely honored to have New Quadrant Foundation as a presenting sponsor," said Dr. Nasha Winters, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health. "Their support has been a beacon of hope and progress in our journey to promote optimal metabolic health, and their deep-rooted commitment and shared vision for a healthier future have not only accelerated our initiatives but also fortified our mission. With support from partners like New Quadrant by our side, we're confident in forging a path where individualized health solutions pave the way for a world free from chronic diseases and brimming with longevity.”Louise Stoten, founder of New Quadrant, shares this sentiment, remarking, "The mission of International Metabolic Health Day resonates deeply with New Quadrant's core philanthropic values. We've seen firsthand the transformative work of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health and are elated to further our collaboration in the quest for global metabolic health solutions."For more information on the upcoming International Metabolic Health Day and to explore sponsorship and collaboration opportunities, please visit metabolichealthday.life .About New Quadrant FoundationNew Quadrant, is a leading fiduciary and family office services provider in the UK founded by Louise Stoten in 2010. New Quadrant works with clients on their philanthropic aims and aspirations, formulating ideas and goals, helping them to identify what they want and providing advice on structuring a family governance constitution, as well as administering a number of charitable trusts. New Quadrant Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund administered by New Quadrant Family Office & Fiduciary, was established to support the charitable endeavors of the team and a proportion of the business profits are donated to the Foundation. As the creation of U.K. based charities has become more complex, the Foundation works with donors to help direct funds to their chosen causes. For more information, visit newquadrantpartners.About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of HealthThe mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.org.###Contact Information:-Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,-New Quadrant Foundation: Nina Gurney,

