Elgin, Texas Has New Residential Community Opening With Trophy Signature Homes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners, Inc., NYSE symbol GRBK, offers entry-level homes at the new Trinity Ranch community in Elgin, Texas. The community grand opening is on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 1-4pm. Fall activities, food, and refreshments are complimentary.

Trinity Ranch provides home buyers with affordable homes and energy efficiency. Trophy Signature Homes builds Energy Star Certified homes, with tankless water heaters, LED lighting, dual-pane low-E windows, cleaner air, water efficiency, and spray foam insulation, all included in the price of the home.

Homes are available for move-in now, with a choice of twelve floor plans, ranging from 1,200 to 2,697 square feet in size, up to 4 bedrooms and 2-3.5 bathrooms. Two model homes are open daily for tours.

“We want to meet the needs of first-time home buyers with affordable homes and energy efficiency,” says Ryan Jerke, Austin Division President of Trophy Signature Homes.“When your home is efficient, your utility bills are lower, making the total cost of home ownership less expensive. We call this sustainable savings.”

Trophy will offer 850 homes at Trinity Ranch priced from $279,900, with inventory homes available for move-in now. Just 25 miles east of Downtown Austin and on 383 acres of land, Trinity Ranch will bring more than 1,700 homesites to the area. Construction of Trinity Ranch amenities and recreation have begun, and plans include outdoor spaces, such as pools, pickleball, basketball, playground, and tree-lined trails.

“Trophy has been steadily building a reputation as a superior quality builder in Dallas/Fort Worth and we are confident buyers in Austin will love Trophy's entry-level homes equally,” says Jed Dolson, COO of Green Brick Partners.“We are incredibly excited about this momentum and we will be in additional Green Brick Partners Austin-based developments in the coming year.”

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

About Trophy Signature Homes

Launched in 2018, Trophy Signature Homes has rapidly expanded across Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. As a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., we combine our local building expertise with the strong financial resources of a national, diversified homebuilding and land development company. Our modern exteriors are truly unique to our brand, and our upgrade-rich floor plans along with environmentally friendly features represent the best value to our buyers. For more information about our homes and communities, please visit us at TrophySignatureHomesor find us on Facebook and Instagram .

