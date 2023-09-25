Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship Opens Its Factory And School Doors Amidst Closing Storefronts In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship at 100 California Street San Francisco

"Empowering Youth Through Education and Creativity: Join Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship's Transformative Events in San Francisco."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Contact:Holy Stitch Factory FellowshipEmail:Phone: [415 595-2741]Website:The Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship (HSFF ) announces a series of transformative events that will captivate San Francisco in the coming weeks. Continuing on their mission of youth empowerment and creative education, an invitation is extended to the community for an unforgettable journey. The revitalization and activation of storefronts in San Francisco through the means of a Sewing school and Factory.**1. Press Days - September 27th and 28th, 2023**On September 27th and 28th, 2023, two extraordinary press days will be held. Doors fully open to the press and unveil their innovative programs, cutting-edge technology, and the impact they have had on the community. Experience firsthand how HSFF is shaping the future of creative education. Founder Julian Prince Dash and his team will be present to answer any and all questions about HSFF.**2. Mayor's Tour and Visit - October 5th, 2023**On October 5th, 2023, HSFF is honored to host Mayor London Breed for an exclusive tour of the new 4,000-square-foot activation at 100 California Street. This visit is a testament to the commitment to empowering youth, bridging the digital divide, and creating job opportunities for the young minds of San Francisco. London Breed will be behind the sewing machine customizing her own item.**3. Public Opening and Fundraiser - October 6th, 2023**A public opening event on October 6th, 2023. Explore our inspiring space, participate in engaging workshops, and contribute to our mission through a special fundraiser. Your support will empower the next generation of designers, artists, and creators.**4. Grand Party and Grand Opening - October 13th, 2023**On October 13th, 2023, a grand party and the official opening of our doors to the community. Join them in marking this momentous occasion, which coincides with Julian Prince Dash and his daughter's birthday. It promises an evening of creativity, community, and celebration.Julian Prince Dash, Founder of HSFF, shares his excitement: "These events are a reflection of our commitment to nurturing creativity, education, and transformation. We invite you to be part of our journey in empowering youth and building a brighter future."For media inquiries, event details, or to attend any of these events, please contact HSFF at .About Holy Stitch Factory Fellowship (HSFF):HSFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through creative education, manufacturing, and employment opportunities. Our mission is to provide young individuals, aged 13-25, with the skills and mentorship needed to succeed in various industries while serving their community.

Holy Stitch" taking advantage of San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant pop-up business program.