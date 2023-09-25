Cooler Screens' In-Store Digital Experience Receives Overwhelmingly Positive Feedback From Shoppers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Cooler Screens, a leading provider of retail media technology, today unveiled the results of a consumer sentiment survey, highlighting the value and impact of their in-store digital experience. The poll, which sampled nearly 1,000 consumers, revealed an overwhelming preference for the digital shopping experience Cooler Screens provides.



Key findings include:



-Over 90% of respondents no longer prefer traditional shopping.

-94% reported that Cooler Screens' digital smart screens positively or neutrally influence their shopping experience.



Consumers enthusiastically shared their experiences:



-"They show you a fast and quick way to decide if you want something with a clear picture of what's behind it. It is very helpful."

-"Made the store seem brighter and easier to see the products they had and didn't have."

-"Positive because it lets you know what's inside without having to look around at each different cooler. Nice and bright!"



“Cooler Screens is the technology company powering the possibilities of digital in-store media and merchandising,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO of Cooler Screens.“We were founded on the core idea that consumers want, deserve and now expect a far better experience in brick-and-mortar retailers. This focus on consumer experience (CX) guides everything we do. To create this experience, we have developed the software and enabling hardware that allows retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, while enabling brands to reach shoppers on smart screens that dynamically adjust to shopper behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision in-store.”



Cooler Screens is building the world's largest in-store digital media and merchandising platform for retail with its proprietary One Store One Platform solution. Designed for a variety of brick-and-mortar environments, this platform transforms traditional stores into "smart stores'' using real-time data and interaction signals to power AI-driven merchandising and media. This delivers a triple win of benefits, including:



-Retailers can reinvent and unify their in-store digital experiences

-Shoppers are better connected, engaged and empowered with information

-Brands gain access to the most valuable audience of shoppers at their moment of decision



Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform allows retailers to bring the science and analytics of digital commerce in their stores, with a creative canvas and content tailor-made for the brick-and-mortar environment. Additionally, consumers are now able to experience in physical stores the ease and transparency of online shopping that they increasingly expect, appreciate, and deserve. Moreover, by placing retail media content on Cooler Screens' platform, brands can dynamically and contextually engage consumers in their moments of decision in-store, where 90% of CPG products are sold. This marraige of digital strategy and physical shopping is made possible by sophisticated algorithms and data-driven insights provided by Cooler Screens' proprietary AI.



Highlighting the power of Cooler Screens' technology and platform, Cooler Screens' One Store One Platform solution was recently awarded Best In-Store Technology by Digiday, highlighting its value for brands, consumers and retailers.



About Cooler Screens



Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company's AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Nouria, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.

