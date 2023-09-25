Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) San Antonio, TX, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH.A ; BH) announced today its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.
Biglari Holdings Inc.
Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas.
