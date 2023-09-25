Locanabio Announces Participation In Chardan's 7Th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing RNA-targeted therapeutics for patients with rare genetic neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Jim Burns, Ph.D., Locanabio's chief executive officer, will provide a corporate overview at 5:30 pm. ET on Monday, October 2nd at Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference which is being held in New York City.
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the News section of the company's website under Events & Presentations . The archived webcast will be available on the Locanabio website after the conference.
To register for the conference or request one-on-one meetings with the Locanabio team, please contact your Chardan representative.
About Locanabio, Inc.
Locanabio is a leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases by correcting the message of disease-causing RNA. Our proprietary platform uses gene therapy to deliver RNA-binding systems, including snRNA, Cas13d and PUF, that can be engineered to selectively manipulate disease-causing RNA by multiple mechanisms. Our systems are designed to provide a durable therapy with a single administration without altering a cell's DNA. Locanabio's platform has applications across a range of tissues and diseases, and we are currently advancing programs in rare genetic neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, visit .
Investor and Media Contacts:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse LSA
Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Wheelhouse LSA
