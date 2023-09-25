Ncino To Host Inaugural Investor Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, will host an Investor Day at its headquarters in Wilmington, NC on September 28, 2023 from 9:00am until approximately 1:00pm ET.

The event will be webcast live with related presentation materials available on the Company's Investor Relations website:

In-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts. A replay of the event will be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“projects,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“might,” or“continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at or the SEC's web site at Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.