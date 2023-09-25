Societal CDMO To Participate In RBC Capital Markets Virtual CDMO Conference

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

RBC Capital Markets Virtual CDMO Conference

Conference Date: October 2-3, 2023

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 2, 2023

To access the live webcast of the RBC fireside chat, please visit the“Events” page in the Investor section of the Company's website at . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the“Events” page of the Societal website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ: SCTL ) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients' pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO's customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.