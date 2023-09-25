Sam Llanes' Brings Morning Light To Everyone Struggling With Darkness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sam Llanes

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sam Llanes, the celebrated Christian musician renowned for his genre-blending sound, has unveiled "Morning Light ," a song that delves deep into the universal battle between light and darkness, with a rhythm reminiscent of Linkin Park's iconic sound. While not directly about Chester Bennington, the song touches on similar themes, offering a profound exploration of the struggles that individuals face when faith and God are absent from their lives.

Chorus:

"I said yeah, we're going to ride tonight. I got my spirit-filled guitar six-string, and it's by my side, got the devil on my trail trying to throw me off the rails, and I know it's life or death tonight."

In "Morning Light," Sam Llanes fearlessly confronts the challenges of life in a world often plagued by darkness and uncertainty. The song's theme resonates with those who, like Chester Bennington, may have experienced inner struggles despite outward success and seemingly having it all.

Verse 1:

"The devil well he isn't a dummy he's sharp and cunning; I could feel him on my trail when I started the running."

Through his lyrics, Sam Llanes acknowledges the sharp and cunning nature of the inner demons that can haunt us, much like the struggles Chester Bennington faced. "Morning Light" serves as a reminder of the importance of faith and God's presence in our lives, especially during our darkest moments and thoughts.

Sam Llanes passionately conveys his intention to use his music as a means to help save people and bring them towards God. "Morning Light" serves as a guiding light, leading listeners to find a more fulfilling meaning in life through faith and saving another Chester before its too late.

Sam Llanes' music consistently promotes a positive message and celebrates the significance of faith in navigating life's challenges. "Morning Light" is now available on all major music platforms, offering an emotionally charged and spiritually resonant journey for listeners.

