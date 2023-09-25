USPA Offers Free Seminar On Fire Watch In Atlantic City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fire Watch Atlantic City

USPA Nationwide Security Offers Free Seminar on Fire Watch Procedures for Hotels in Atlantic City. Topics focus on Fire Watch Service in Atlantic City, NJ.

- Brian Fitzgibbons, Director of Fire Watch

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- USPA Nationwide Security , a leading provider of fire watch services in Atlantic City , is pleased to announce a free seminar dedicated to fire safety and fire watch procedures for hotels in the area. This educational event is open to all USPA clients in the region and aims to enhance the knowledge and preparedness of hotel staff when it comes to fire prevention and safety protocols.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 23, 2023, at 8 AM, the seminar will be held at their New Jersey fire prevention office. Attendees can expect an engaging and informative session delivered by our team of experts who possess extensive experience in fire safety and prevention. During the seminar, participants will gain valuable insights into best practices for fire prevention, emergency response procedures, and fire watch protocols.

USPA Nationwide Security is proud to be a woman-owned fire watch service , operating as part of USPA Nationwide Security, an A+ rated company with the Chamber of Commerce. Since its establishment in 2005, USPA Nationwide Security has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in security and safety solutions, boasting a remarkable 4.9 rating on Google.

With a team comprising former Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and retired police officers, USPA Nationwide Security brings unrivaled expertise and professionalism to the industry. Leveraging their extensive backgrounds in elite military and law enforcement units, our team is uniquely equipped to offer cutting-edge fire safety solutions and deliver unparalleled service to our clients.

To secure your invitation and receive further details about this invaluable seminar, please RSVP at your earliest convenience. This event presents a tremendous opportunity for hotel staff to enhance their knowledge and skills in fire safety, ultimately ensuring the utmost protection for guests and property.

For more information about USPA Nationwide Security and its comprehensive suite of services, please call (800) 214-1448.

###

About USPA Nationwide Security:

USPA Nationwide Security is a woman-owned fire watch service and a division of USPA Nationwide Security, an A+ rated company with the Chamber of Commerce. Comprised of former Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, United State Marines and retired police officers, USPA Nationwide Security brings unmatched expertise to the industry. With a focus on providing top-tier fire safety solutions, USPA Nationwide Security has been a trusted partner to businesses since 2005.

Albina Beici

USPA Nationwide Security

+1 800-214-1448



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Fire Watch Atlantic City, New Jersey (protecting Atlantic City Hotels from Fire Damage)