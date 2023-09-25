Dr. Martin J. Murphy Recognized With Prestigious International Awards For Oncology Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Martin J. Murphy receiving China's Zhongyuan Lifetime Science & Medicine Award

Professor Tao Cheng and Dr. Martin J. Murphy

Drs. Ann and Martin J. Murphy at the Ellis Island Medals of Honor Ceremony

A distinguished leader with a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to the field of oncology, has been recognized with two prestigious international awards.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Martin J. Murphy, a distinguished leader with a legacy of groundbreaking contributions to the field of oncology, has been recognized with two prestigious international awards. The Ellis Island Medals of Honor, presented to Dr. Murphy in May by The Ellis Island Honors Society, and China's Zhongyuan Lifetime Science & Medicine Award, conferred upon him on September 13 in Beijing. Both awards underscore his exceptional achievements and dedication to international collaboration.The Ellis Island Medal of Honor, established in 1986, is among the most esteemed awards in the United States. Honorees are entered into the Congressional Record and denote individuals who embody the spirit of selfless dedication to the betterment of the United States and its citizens. This prestigious honor is a testament to Dr. Murphy's tireless efforts in advancing the field of cancer research.In Beijing on September 13, Dr. Murphy accepted China's Zhongyuan Lifetime Science & Medicine Award. This accolade is reserved for exceptional scientists and innovators, both from China and around the world, who have achieved groundbreaking milestones in the realms of life sciences and medicine. Their work promotes global scientific research, technological innovation, and international cooperation in the field of medicine. Dr. Murphy is the founding CEO of Shanghai Tuoxin Health Promotion Center and has made remarkable contributions that align perfectly with the ideals of this esteemed award.What makes these honors particularly remarkable is that they acknowledge Dr. Murphy's longstanding commitment to international collaboration, a journey that began in 1978 and continues to this day with his 126th working trip to China on this September. Dr. Murphy's collaborative efforts transcend borders and have left an indelible mark on the global medical community.In a poignant moment of recognition, the Zhongyuan Concord Lifetime Medicine Achievement Award, China's second-highest honor, was bestowed upon Professor Tao Cheng. Professor Cheng, a just one of many remarkable scholars from China who were trained by Dr. Murphy's at the Hipple Cancer Research Center in Dayton, Ohio, has gone on to lead an illustrious career at Harvard/Mass General and returned to China, where he now serves as the Director and Professor of Medicine at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College, as well as the Director of the Institute of Hematology & Blood Disease Hospital and State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology.Dr. Murphy's dual international awards, presented by two nations, serve as a powerful reminder of the common humanitarian ground we share. They exemplify a commitment to tackling global challenges, particularly the fight against devastating diseases like cancer. These awards celebrate leaders who, through unwavering dedication and international cooperation, have expanded the realm of what is possible and brought global-scale challenges closer to home, with a sense of shared responsibility.As the chairman and co-founder of the Society for Translational Oncology (STO), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering the discovery and clinical translation of new therapies in global oncology practice and supporting prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Dr. Murphy's latest undertaking is an initiative named HARMONY . With the support of the STO board of directors and the guidance of a special Mission Advisory Board, HARMONY aims to drive and facilitate optimal cancer outcomes globally through the improved sharing and exchange of best practices and novel solutions.Building a global network of medical collaborations that will expedite and coordinate global cancer clinical trials and identify area(s) of congruence among principal regulatory agencies. This early phase of HARMONY initially includes the United States, China, Africa and Europe; however, other nations' agencies will be added as the initiative expands. Dr. Murphy and STO are committed to collaborating with agencies around the world to expedite life-changing therapies for cancer patients.In the words of the ancient Irish adage, "Ni neart go cur le chelle" - "We'll be stronger together." Dr. Murphy's accomplishments underscore the universal truth that strength lies in unity, and together, we can overcome the most daunting of challenges.###Society for Translational Oncology (STO)Society for Translational Oncology (STO) promotes high-quality, equitable patient care and fosters the discovery and clinical translation of important new therapies that enhance the practice of global oncology as well as supports the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases that impact cancer patients and others with weakened immune systems. STO is committed to diversity, inclusivity, and equity throughout our programs.HARMONYHARMONY, an initiative of the Society for Translational Oncology, is dedicated to achieving greater Global Harmonization of Cancer Trials.For media inquiries, please contact:Sharon LeeSociety for Translational Oncology

