Mazatlán Solar Eclipse Package At New Dreams Estrella Del Mar April 5-10, 2024

2024 Solar Eclipse Map

2024 Solar Eclipse to Occur Mazatlan

New Dreams Mazatlan Solar Eclipse Package

New Dreams luxury resort near the centerline of the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse now booking.

- Glenn NishimotoEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán is now booking for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse . Tropical Sails Corp, a longtime leader in solar eclipse travel , has procured rooms in the new Dreams luxury resort south of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.“Dreams will be the most luxurious resort in Mazatlán” according to Daniel Oppliger, owner of Tropical Sails Corp. The new Dreams Estrella del Mar has announced an opening date of March 1, 2024.According to Oppliger,“the weather meaning absence of cloud cover in Mazatlán promises to be among the best along the entire track of the solar eclipse.” The track of the eclipse is a 100 mile band from New England through Texas and crossing Mexico to the Pacific Ocean. The new Dreams is just north of the center-line of the eclipse south of Mazatlán. Totality at this location will last 4 minutes 26 seconds. Totality will begin at 11:07 am.“Seeing a total solar eclipse is like seeing the face of God,” as one client described it. Oppliger has personally led 16 Solar Eclipse expeditions beginning in 1991. Tropical Sails Corp has organized over 30 such eclipse tours.Tropical Sails Corp is offering a 5-night 2024 solar eclipse package April 5-10, 2024 at $420 per person per night April 5-10, 2024. The fare is all inclusive of tips, premium beverages, gourmet dining and entertainment. The resort is gourmet inclusive. The Mazatlán Solar eclipse enhancements will include tee-shirts, lectures, solar eclipse viewing glasses, a cocktail party and celebration dinner.For booking details and a complete description of the resort, visit Tropicalsailsor call 1-500-595-1003 or 1-915-280-2922.

