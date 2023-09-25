(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2024 Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Announcing The 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM Call for Entries!Private Equity specialists, Grady Campbell Incorporated, announce the 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM Awards Call for Entries. The 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM is the original awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in the TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely recognized by PE professionals, founders and business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a significant accomplishment. Since the program's inception in 2016, the TOP PE Firms in the Middle Market awards program has earned its reputation as a trusted and unbiased source for leading PE firms.While large PE firms tend to draw most of the media attention, we know that the majority of middle market M&A activity is driven by small and mid-sized firms. TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market's focus is to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized firms that have great teams, exceptional track records, and demonstrate significant deal and fundraising activity.Eligibility: The 2024 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM Award is open to any U.S. based private equity firm that meets the award criteria.Award Criteria. Management Team Experience. Transaction Volume. Fund Size: $375M – $1.25B. Track Record. Continuous and/or Rapid Growth. Thought Leadership. References. Executive/Advisor Network. ESG Initiatives. Value Creation Initiatives. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs. Community EngagementNominate Your PE Firm Today!Created by PE SpecialistsTop PE Firms in the Middle Market was created by Grady Campbell Incorporated, a private equity branding and marketing firm focused on the middle market. Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. For more than 30 years, the firm has planned, designed and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated PE clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell works with PE firms over the long-term, through all phases of the investment cycle - from fundraising, to investment, to divestment.To Learn more, contact Emma Roffey: or visitThe TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM is a Grady Campbell Incorporated Awards Program © 2023 Grady Campbell, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

