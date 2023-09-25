SEASONS 1+ 2 OF“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET With Michaela Guzy” NOW LIVE ON M/LUX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heather Lacouture, COO, M/LUXNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ABOUT "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy":This docu-series focuses on PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES and shifts the traditional show model from host to curator, empowering local hosts to share their own stories and promote inclusivity. These are the people you will actually meet when you travel!Creator, Producer + Curator of Local Hosts, Michaela Guzy introduces her global audience to REAL PEOPLE curating transformative and immersive experiences across the globe. From local chefs and winemakers to artists, small businesses and change-makers including the legendary Dr. Jane Goodall, Guzy's focus shares insight into how to travel sustainably while supporting local community members.Each episode of OTPYM's production of“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” provides digital nomads and armchair travelers alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in the colorful local characters, culture and cuisine that will forever transform their perspective and provide a true sense of place.Seasons one and two are currently airing in flight on Qatar Airways, KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles and now on Modern Luxury Media's new AVOD Channel on Vizio, MLux (WATCH:“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy”: – in Travel + Adventure). After two successful seasons, OTPYM is currently in production on Season 3 exploring destinations including Botswana, Kenya, Croatia, Singapore + a new cruise line sailing the open seas.Pack a bag + journey on,@MichaelaGuzy + the @OTPYM Traveling TeamAWARDS:- Director's Choice Award (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)- Silver Wreath for Sustainable Tourism Advocacy (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)- Finalist (The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, New York City)- Best in Show (Hospitality Sales & Marketing International, New York City)TRAVEL INDUSTRY SUPPORTING RESEARCH:According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, Travel & Tourism is forecast to contribute US$ 9.5 trillion to the global economy and support 320 million jobs in 2023. Which means in-bound tourism dollars make a positive impact when you travel with the right companies. As a leading travel organization, WTTC is committed to provide equal opportunities across the public and private sectors for women by removing barriers, ensuring fair treatment, and encouraging greater financial, professional, and social independence. This includes reducing the pay gap, developing skills and creating formal sponsorship & mentorship programs for young women in business and increasing the female representation of leadership positions by 30-50% and aim toward increasing by a third, the representation of women to board levels and C-suites, by 2030.QUOTE:“I am unbelievably excited to finally share the stories of the REAL PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES we feature in seasons 1 + 2 of,“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy”. Instead of a traditionally hosted show, we flipped the narrative to empower our local hosts to share their own stories, so rather than tell you where to go, we tell you who to know when you get there. We just shine a light on them and help amplify their inspiring stories. We believe in inclusivity for all and leaving the places we visit better than how we found them. Consider our show the intersection where sustainable travel companies meet responsible travelers.” - Michaela Guzy, Creator, Producer + Curator of Local Hosts,“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy”ABOUT M/LUX:The M/LUX Network by Modern Luxury, is a video-on-demand platform that delivers feature-length and episodic luxury lifestyle content. It is a new luxury lifestyle network that offers its audience a modern perspective and curation of luxury today. M/LUX is created and curated by an award-winning production team, with distinctive programming that spans exceptional storytelling in Travel+Adventure, Art+Culture, Home+Design, Fashion+Beauty, Food+Drink, and more. All content & entertainment providers and production partners are curated and vetted by M/LUX leadership and Modern Luxury Media. M/LUX Network includes AppleTV+, Vizio, Roku and Amazon Fire – reaching an audience of 135+ million US homes.WATCH:“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” on M/LUX ( – in Travel + Adventure).

