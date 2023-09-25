Introducing A Seamless Transition: Day1cpt Launches Comprehensive H4 To F1 Change Of Status Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

day1cpthelps international students to work while studying in the U.S.

Empowering H4 Visa Holders with a Clear Pathway to F1 Status, Employment Opportunities, and University Offers

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Day1CPT, a renowned platform specializing in immigration services and academic guidance, is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative service aimed at assisting H4 visa holders in the United States to change their status to F1 . This service is designed to address the unique challenges faced by H4 holders, offering them enhanced employment opportunities and independence.

A Holistic Approach to Change of Status

Day1CPTdistinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive and transparent service that extends beyond mere interactions with USCIS. The organization aids clients in obtaining offers from accredited universities and furnishes expert guidance tailored to individual circumstances. With affiliations to over 25 accredited Day 1 CPT universities , Day1CPTassures credibility and a broad spectrum of options for applicants. These hand-picked universities are capable of providing H4 holders with not only a legitimate and promptly issued I-20 but also opportunities to work. Day 1 CPT programs place an emphasis on practical training, allowing students to secure CPT work authorization in the United States with an F1 visa. Consequently, H4 holders can work while studying, accumulating invaluable industry experience as they advance academically-a proven essential for those aspiring to build long-term careers and lives in America.

Transparent and Affordable Pricing

In a departure from the conventional hourly billing practiced by many law firms, Day1CPToffers a clear flat fee of $1500 (including RFE appeal service if needed), making the process affordable and devoid of hidden costs. This transparent pricing model is a testament to the organization's commitment to client satisfaction and accessibility.

Expedited Services and Financial Benefits

Understanding the time-sensitive nature of immigration processes, Day1CPToffers fast-tracked services upon request. Additionally, the organization assists in waiving application fees and securing scholarships, providing financial relief to applicants.

Free Consultations and In-House Expertise

Benefit from complimentary consultations to find the perfect program tailored to individual needs within Day 1 CPT universities. The in-house immigration attorney at Day1CPTspecializes in the Change of Status (COS) process, ensuring expert guidance and reliable assistance.

About Day1CPT

Day1CPTis a trusted platform offering a plethora of services, including Day 1 CPT guidance, university matching, and immigration expertise. Located in Pasadena, CA, the organization is dedicated to empowering international students and visa holders by providing personalized solutions and expert advice.

