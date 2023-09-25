Ayzenberg Group Continues Third Year Of MYCAD Program To Foster Design And Advertising Careers In Pasadena

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MYCAD Workshop

MYCAD Student Presentation

MYCAD Spring Student Presentations

PASADENA, CA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ayzenberg Group is proud to announce the continuation of its Multicultural Youth in Creative Advertising and Design program, or MYCAD for short, as it heads into its third year of operations serving students in Pasadena High School's Graphic Communications Academy.In partnership with the Pasadena-based arts organization Light Bringer Project , Ayzenberg employees have been volunteering with local high school students to inspire them to pursue careers in the advertising and design industry with a four-week program that concludes with students presenting an ad campaign following branding, development and production workshops."The MYCAD program is an asset to the students as it supports the Work-Based Learning model, which is geared to connect secondary students from where they are to college or vocational training and on to their career aspirations." - Tom Coston, President of the Light Bringer Project.Throughout the last two years, a dedicated team of Ayzenberg volunteers representing a variety of disciplines and seniorities have shared their knowledge, experience and passion for advertising and design utilizing a curriculum developed in collaboration with Pasadena Unified School District faculty and administrators, providing invaluable insights into the industry and offering guidance on educational pathways and career opportunities. By actively engaging with students, MYCAD aims to foster diversity and inclusion within the creative field, ensuring that underserved youth have equal access to pursue their dreams.“It's genuinely inspiring to see what the students bring to the table. Most of them weren't initially aware of advertising as a potential career path, but once they get started, you see them develop brands and campaigns that are innovative, stylish, intelligent, and above all extremely fun! With MYCAD, we can help channel their natural talent into exciting creative careers.” - John Searcy, Associate Creative Director and MYCAD Instructor.As MYCAD concludes its fifth semester, Ayzenberg Group encourages individuals and organizations to get involved and make a difference in the lives of underserved youth. If you are interested in volunteering or learning more about the program, please contact the MYCAD team at ....About AyzenbergSince 1993, Ayzenberg Group has been a key player in how brands communicate to audiences through social, digital and influencer marketing, creating solutions for some of the biggest and best brands in the world. Ayzenberg Group is currently one of the largest privately held agencies on the West Coast with three decades of experience and expertise in creating and sharing brand stories for a wide range of forward-thinking companies.About Light Bringer ProjectLight Bringer Project is a nonprofit, Pasadena-based arts organization founded in 1990 by residents who were exploring the historic contributions that artists, architects and craftsmen made to the local environment. Inspired by these achievements, its founders imagined ways to bring more of today's artists and their creative resources into the mainstream of community life. Today, the organization is widely known for its arts and educational programs provided to underserved youth in the greater Pasadena and Los Angeles area.

Other