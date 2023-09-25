One Magical Weekend Unveils The Official Pride Party Of Orlando Pride 2023 At The Abbey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us at The Abbey Orlando for the Official Pride Party of Orlando Pride 2023 on Oct 21 8pm-2am. Enjoy top DJs and a vibrant atmosphere celebrating LGBT Pride

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- One Magical Weekend, known for hosting international LGBT Pride experiences at Walt Disney World each June, announces the Official Pride Party for Orlando Pride 2023. The event will take place at The Abbey Orlando and aims to be a significant celebration of LGBT Pride.Scheduled for October 21, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., the event will feature DJs, performances, and themed decor along with high-tech visuals, contributing to a lively atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of Pride.Michael Vacirca, a team member for One Magical Weekend, stated, "The Abbey Orlando serves as the venue for an event we believe will be extraordinary, capturing the essence of LGBT Pride in Orlando. We are collaborating with another local organization, Come Out With Pride, to contribute to Orlando Pride 2023 in a meaningful way."Orlando Pride Party TicketsTickets are available, with limited space. Early bird tickets have been fully reserved. For ticket information, visit .About One Magical WeekendFor over 30 years, One Magical Weekend has been part of LGBT Pride Month celebrations, particularly in Walt Disney World and Orlando, Florida. The event gathers a global community for multiple days of exclusive parties and world-class entertainment. For more information, visit .About Orlando PrideOrlando Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The event draws an international audience and features a parade, live performances, and other festivities around Lake Eola. It stands as one of the largest pride events in Florida. For more information, visit .About The Abbey OrlandoThe Abbey Orlando is a central part of Orlando's nightlife, equipped with cutting-edge lighting and sound technology, making it a sought-after venue for various events. For more information, visit .Press InquiriesFor further details, interviews, or additional information, please contact .

