SON OF JFK's ASSASSIN BRUCE H. BELL FINALLY TELLS HIS STORY

My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir: Revised Edition

Author Bruce H. Bell goes back to his role in JFK's assassination in his book My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Ask anyone in the United States and they will say that JFK's assassination has got to be one of the nation's most significant events in history. As for the president's assassin's son, Bruce H. Bell, it is something he will never forget and he expresses it all in his book"My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy.""My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy" is exactly what its title is: a story and a very personal account of the very man who thoroughly planned the president's death, only from the lens of his child."We witness his emotional reactions and are introduced to the major players, their motivations and the actual choreography of the shootings. Engrossing, an easy read," a reader commented.Very heartwarmingly and responsibly written,"My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy" touches people in a way that elicits sympathy and compassion.Bruce H. Bell was very young when he sat in conference rooms, restaurants, and hotel suites with his father's peers planning JFK's assassination. Today, he writes to express what he could not as a kid.Make way for some heavily sentimental storytelling and get a copy of Kenneth Bull's non-fictional narrative,"My Father Killed John F. Kennedy" here . Enjoy the read!

