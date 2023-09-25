Lightwater Leisure Centre Exciting Refurbishment Programme Now Complete.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lightwater Leisure Centre has recently completed a comprehensive refurbishment programme to enhance its gym and facilities. These improvements provide great opportunities for the local community to get active whilst also offering the perfect facilities to relax and socialise with family and friends.

The extensive improvements include a total gym refit, which has been very well received by their members, revamped changing rooms and studios, and brand-new facilities such as a sauna, a state-of-the-art spin studio and a café providing fabulous coffee and food run by Fieldhouse Coffee, a local team using local produce.

Further improvements are planned for next year which will provide customers with solar car chargers, Padel tennis and outside seating for the café.

Councillor John Skipper, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, SHBC said;

“These are exciting times for the centre and the community around Lightwater, as the refurbished centre provides fantastic opportunities for everyone to get fit and active. The café is now open to all, and I recommend their coffee in particular.

The Council is proud to support this project by extending the lease which enabled this significant investment to take place from the centre's business partner, Lifestyle Fitness, working with the Lightwater Playing Fields Association.

Many thanks to Lifestyle Fitness for their investment and if you live in Lightwater and are not a member already, I encourage you to join. I've seen the new facilities for myself, and they are brilliant!”

“We are so pleased with the final product.” Said the board of Trustees for Lightwater Playing Fields Association. "Our members and the wider community have requested many of these features over the years, and we are sure they'll be happy to see the newly revamped Leisure Centre, with their feedback taken on board!”

Lightwater Leisure Centre is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday, 7th October from 10am for the community to visit the centre.

END

###

Lifestyle Fitness

Morgan Kimbel

07825251634