Stocks In Play

9/25/2023 - 11:21 AM EST - Computer Modelling Group Ltd. : Announced the acquisition of Bluware-Headwave Ventures Inc., a software and services company specializing in cloud and interactive deep learning solutions for subsurface decision-making including seismic interpretation. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. shares T.CMG are trading down $0.11 at $7.99.

