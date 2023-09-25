Russian Troops Hit Vovchansk, Injuring A Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of September 25, Russian troops hit the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, injuring a civilian.

"According to the investigation data, the Russian military began shelling Vovchansk town around 15:00. One of the enemy shells hit a residential building. A 73-year-old man was pressed by debris. He has been hospitalized," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Telegram .

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As of now, shelling of the town has not stopped. "After completion, the police investigators and the prosecutors will conduct primary investigative actions," the prosecutor's office said.

As reported, the border town of Vovchansk and the villages of Vovchansk community suffer from enemy shelling every day. Families with children were evacuated from the most shelled settlements.