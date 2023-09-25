Death Toll In Russian Airstrike On Beryslav Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, the death toll in the morning Russian airstrike increased to three. A 55-year-old man died, for whose life doctors fought.

"Unfortunately, it became known about the death of a 55-year-old man who came under enemy aircraft fire in Beryslav," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As noted, doctors fought for his life since morning, but the injuries turned out to be too severe.

In total, the Russian airstrike on the town took the lives of three people, another woman is in the hospital.

As reported, according to the investigation data, the Russian military launched an airstrike with guided aerial bombs, probably from Su-34, on Beryslav community in Kherson region around 10:00 on September 25. One of the aerial bombs hit the building of a housing office.