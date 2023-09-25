Russians Attack Donetsk Region's Chasiv Yar With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the central part of the Donetsk region's town of Chasiv Yar with artillery.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russians have shelled the town this afternoon. [Enemy] projectiles hit the detached house suburbs and a neighborhood with multistorey buildings,” the report states.

Following Russian shelling, at least four detached houses and three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as a kindergarten, boiler facility and industrial building.

According to the preliminary data, civilians remained unharmed.

Regional authorities emphasized that civilians should evacuate from Chasiv Yar, as now it is one of the hottest spots in the Donetsk region.