Number Of Those Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Vovchansk Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man and a woman have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Kharkiv region's town of Vovchansk. They were taken to hospital.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today, Russian occupiers have shelled the Chuhuiv district's town of Vovchansk. Two detached houses were damaged. A man, 73, and a woman, 60, were injured and taken to hospital,” Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Russia's attack on Vovchansk, noting that an elderly civilian man had been pressed by the debris.