Kherson Market Following Russian Attack: Pharmacy Destroyed, Windows Shattered

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A saleswoman has been injured and trade pavilions have been smashed in Russia's recent artillery attack on a market in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.
The relevant video from the scene was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The video shows the aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district. The enemy launched an artillery strike on the market. Following the [enemy] attack, trade pavilions were destroyed, a pharmacy was damaged, and windows were shattered in the neighboring houses,” the report states.
A saleswoman, 45, was injured. She was taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.
MENAFN25092023000193011044ID1107137074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.