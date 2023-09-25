Kherson Market Following Russian Attack: Pharmacy Destroyed, Windows Shattered

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A saleswoman has been injured and trade pavilions have been smashed in Russia's recent artillery attack on a market in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.

The relevant video from the scene was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The video shows the aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district. The enemy launched an artillery strike on the market. Following the [enemy] attack, trade pavilions were destroyed, a pharmacy was damaged, and windows were shattered in the neighboring houses,” the report states.

A saleswoman, 45, was injured. She was taken to hospital in moderately grave condition.