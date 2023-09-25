Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks Near Avdiivka, Marinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Melitopol direction, Russian troops continue entrenching, strengthening their defense lines and laying minefields. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are repelling enemy attacks near Avdiivka and Marinka.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Near Marinka, Russian invaders have made about 14 unsuccessful attempts to recapture Ukrainian positions over the past day. A few more attacks have been recorded today.

“The occupiers are suffering losses and taking it out on civilians – launching strikes with artillery and the Grad MLRS directly on Avdiivka,” Shtupun told.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding defense, inflicting losses on the enemy, and attempting to improve their tactical position whenever possible.

Ukraine's offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction.

“We are successfully repelling enemy attacks near Robotyne and continue gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers there. There is a similar situation near Verbove. In both areas, our artillery is striking the enemy,” Shtupun noted.

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have completed 821 fire missions in the Tavria direction. Russians lost 176 troops and 38 military equipment units, including one tank, seven armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, and two multiple launch rocket systems.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed four enemy ammunition depots and two more important objects.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

