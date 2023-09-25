Explosions Heard In Occupied Mariupol, Mangush - Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, the strategic port city on the Sea of Azov temporarily occupied by Russian forces, loud explosions were heard Monday afternoon. In the village of Mangush, Russian air defense forces were activated to engage aerial targets.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , the adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.

“It's loud in Mariupol. Reports from Mangush of the enemy's anti-aircraft defense being activated. More details to come. But the evening's no longer boring," Andriushchenko briefly reported via Telegram.

Explosions rock occupied towns of Berdiansk, Tokmak

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian forces have been systemically destroying Russia's ammunition depots, military equipment, and manpower behind the line of contact, in the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops.