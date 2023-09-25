Number Of People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In Azerbaijan Over Past Week Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A
total of 282 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19)
in Azerbaijan from September 18 through 24, Trend reports, referring to the
Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of
Azerbaijan.
The number of citizens who received the first dose of
the vaccine over the past week was 83 people, the second - five
people, the third and more doses - 188 people, the booster dose
after a positive test result - six people.
The total number of vaccine doses administered in the
country since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. The first
dose of the vaccine was given to 5.4 million the second dose to 4.9
million three or more doses to 3.4 million, and a booster dose
after a positive test result to 266,430 people.
