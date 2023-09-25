Monday, 25 September 2023 11:29 GMT

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Concludes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


9/25/2023 3:17:33 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has concluded his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the head of the Turkish state at the Nakhchivan İnternational Airport.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saw off President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

