Dresner Partners Announced As A Finalist For The 22Nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The M&A Advisor announced the finalists of the 22nd Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Dresner Partners has been selected as a finalist for Information Technology Deal of the Year (Between $50MM and $100MM) where it advised CCI Systems, Inc. in the divestiture of its Network Solutions Group business unit to ePlus Technology, inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus inc. The awards will be presented, and winners revealed at a Black-Tie Awards Gala during the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit on November 14-15, 2023, in New York City.



“For nearly 25 years, The M&A Advisor has been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies, and dealmakers. Dresner Partners was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to become an awards finalist. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Dresner Partners as a finalist for mergers and acquisitions firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.“Dresner Partners represents the best of the M&A industry in 2022-23 and earned these finalist honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said,“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist by The M&A Advisor and proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the transaction.”

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit . The Summit will take place on November 14-15, 2023, and will feature over 350 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts.

For a complete list of winners CLICK HERE .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at .

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services, including the most active online community of M&A professionals called M&A Connects. More information can be found at .

