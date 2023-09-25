Dermasensor Bolsters Leadership Team And Commercial Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health Technology Executives Steve Meyer, ex-Pres/CEO of Welch Allyn, and Jason Bellet, Co-Founder/Board Member of Eko Health, join Commercial Advisory Board

- Cody Simmons, CEO Dermasensor, Inc.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- DermaSensor Inc. , a leader in the field of non-invasive skin cancer detection technology, announced the latest hires to its leadership team and commercial advisory board as it continues its mission to revolutionize skin cancer detection for primary care physicians and patients. The company shared early this year that its submission to FDA was under review for its flagship DermaSensor device.1Leadership team additions include a blend of medical device marketing, clinical operations, and regulatory expertise:●Jacqueline Barberena, Senior Director of Marketing, previously with Abbott and Starlims●Justin Frazier, Senior Director of Clinical Operations, previously with Balt Medical, DermaSensor Inc., and ReWalk Robotics●Robby Simons, Director of QA/RA, previously with Butterfly Network and ZOLL MedicalDermaSensor has expanded its Commercial Advisory Board with executives who have successfully introduced non-invasive as well as AI-powered medical devices to the primary care market.●Steve Meyer, former President/CEO of Welch Allyn and Operating Partner at BPOC●Jason Bellet, Co-Founder of Eko Health and Advisor/Investor at Gaingels VC"We are reinforcing our commitment to successful commercialization of our product by onboarding industry veterans to our advisory board and to our leadership team. These new team members bring strong capabilities and experience to our team,” said Cody Simmons, CEO of DermaSensor, Inc.“We also just posted new positions for a Chief Medical Officer and for sales roles, so we are excited to continue quickly growing our team.”DermaSensor's optical spectroscopy device successfully met the endpoints of its FDA pivotal study, as announced in June 2022, and it received FDA Breakthrough Designation as it represents a unique product category with no comparable alternatives available in the U.S.2,3,4 Unlike existing methods that demand extensive training for image interpretation (e.g. dermoscopy, confocal microscopy), DermaSensor offers an intuitive, non-imaging tool that delivers objective risk assessments immediately at the point of care to benefit primary care physicians (PCPs) and their patients."Despite more than three decades of companies and researchers applying algorithms to various types of skin lesion images, there is not a single FDA-cleared or approved imaging product marketed in the U.S. today that provides any form of immediate risk assessment or quantitative result," said DermaSensor's Chief Commercial Officer, Larry Anderson.“What excites me most about DermaSensor is the tremendous impact that we expect from our first-in-class, optical technology in providing primary care physicians with an additional tool to better detect the most common cancer, skin cancer. We are fortunate to have these new operational and advisory team members join us for this journey."About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care providers for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor's mission is to provide broad access to effective skin cancer checks. The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked and is available for sale in Australia. The DermaSensor device's FDA submission is under review; it is not currently available for sale in the United States.References:1.DermaSensor Unveils Study Results Demonstrating Ability to Detect Skin Cancer With Device Granted FDA Breakthrough Designation. (2023, March 17). [Press release].2.BioSpace. (2022). DermaSensor Inc. announces successful completion of first ever FDA pivotal studies for skin cancer detection device for primary care. BioSpace.3.DermaSensor granted FDA breakthrough designation for skin cancer detection tool. (n.d.). 2021-05-13 | FDAnews.4.Merry SP, Chatha K, Croghan I, Nguyen VL, McCormick B, Leffel D. Clinical Performance of Novel Elastic Scattering Spectroscopy (ESS) in Detection of Skin Cancer: A Blinded, Prospective, Multi-Center Clinical Trial. J Clin Aesthet Dermatol 2023 April: 16(4 Suppl): s16.

