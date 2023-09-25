ARMADA® Hardwood Flooring: A New Era In Customization And Distinctive Style

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brett HarrisNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The ARMADA® hardwood flooring line offers a distinctive range of wood species, stain colors, and plank widths, giving homeowners a broad canvas upon which to paint their aesthetic dreams. The product line is now exclusively available through Bolick retailers.In an industry where every detail matters, the distinguishing feature of ARMADA® hardwood flooring is the uniqueness of each plank. Every single piece boasts its own individual grain and color, underscoring the product line's commitment to authentic, genuine hardwood.Brett Harris , owner of Builders Direct Floorworx , recently spoke about his experience with ARMADA® hardwood flooring products: "In an environment where homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to personalize their living spaces, ARMADA® offers an unparalleled choice. From the variety of wood species to the range of stain colors and plank widths, it allows homeowners to really dial in on their specific preferences, without compromising on quality."The Craftsmanship Behind the ProductWhat sets ARMADA® apart is the meticulous attention to detail at every stage of production. The brand's commitment to quality is evident in its choice of wood species, curated from sustainable forests. Moreover, the extensive range of stain colors ensures that the final product complements a multitude of interior design styles. This focus on individuality and customization is likely to resonate with homeowners who seek more than just a 'floor,' but an integral part of their home's character.Versatility Across SpacesThe ARMADA® hardwood flooring line doesn't just limit itself to living rooms and bedrooms. Its diverse range allows for use in various spaces around the home, whether it's setting the stage for a grand entrance in the foyer or adding a touch of elegance to a home office. The variety of plank widths also makes it adaptable to rooms of all sizes, from expansive open-plan areas to more intimate spaces.A Commitment to SustainabilityIn addition to the brand's aesthetic contributions, ARMADA® has made a commitment to sustainable practices. The wood species used in the flooring come from responsibly managed forests, aligning with the company's focus on environmental responsibility. This allows homeowners to make a choice that is not just beautiful, but also conscientious.Exclusivity and AvailabilityThe ARMADA® hardwood flooring line is now exclusively available through Bolick retailers, a network known for its dedication to quality and customer service. The exclusivity of the distribution ensures that customers receive expert guidance in selecting the product that best suits their needs.A Future of Customized Home DesignAs homes increasingly become extensions of individual personalities, the need for customizable options in home furnishings and flooring will only intensify. In offering a product line that emphasizes individual choice and high quality, ARMADA® hardwood flooring is well-positioned to meet these evolving consumer demands.For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to consult Bolick retailers for further details on product availability and customization options.

