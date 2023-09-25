Military Spouse Jobs Continues Partnership With Prudential To Support Army Spouse Career Advancement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Military Spouse Jobs

Army Spouses Find Specialized Career Services in a Familiar Place.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Military Spouse Jobs announced a continued partnership with Prudential Financial, Inc. in support of its Arm-Me Up Army Spouses Career Campaign. Arm-Me Up is a targeted program, which reaches out to US Army spouses and connects them to a full range of employment services. Prudential Financial has consistently been a strong advocate for the military community, particularly in the area of spousal welfare and employment.The mission of Military Spouse Jobs and the Arm-Me Up initiative is to change the narrative of military spouse employment by providing avenues for personal empowerment and career enhancement. Arm-Me Up is branch-focused, enhancing the career pathways for Army spouses through career development, education, training, mentorship and, most importantly, employment. No-cost career and employment services are provided to active duty, retired, and widowed spouses, as well as fiancés and military caregivers.For more information and program registration, visit the Arm Me Up Campaign at: and .Military Spouse Jobs is a private-sector nonprofit organization, which provides no-cost career exploration, employment readiness, job placement, and ongoing career development services to military spouses, dependents of working age, and caregivers to wounded veterans. Its award-winning employment placement and support services have marked it as one of the most effective and efficient military-affiliated support organizations in the United States. For more information, please visit: /

Angie Fair

Military Spouse Jobs

+19853514165 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other