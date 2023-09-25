Enterpriseweb Wins Telecom Industry Award For Groundbreaking Generative AI Automation Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Lights Award for Outstanding AI/ML Use Case, Sept 2023

EnterpriseWeb is the Ultimate Backend for Generative AI

A Conversational Interface for Designing, Deploying and Managing Network Services Earns the Company an Award from Light Reading for Best AI/ML Use-case

- James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer at KXNEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- EnterpriseWeb ( ), a New York based software company that offers an AI-enabled no-code platform for intelligent business and infrastructure applications, announced that its groundbreaking generative AI automation solution won a telecom industry award from Light Reading for "Outstanding AI/ML Use Case" ( ).Light Reading is a leading media outlet that covers the telecommunications industry and its intersection with the cloud and IT. Light Reading's prestigious Leading Lights awards recognize outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.EnterpriseWeb originally premiered its industry-first demo of telco-grade generative AI solution for intent-based orchestration and programmable networking at The Big 5G Event in Austin last May. In conjunction with today's announcement, the company has posted a new demo on YouTube ( ) showcasing their latest advances.The solution features Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service (GPT-4), Microsoft Jarvis and KX's ( ) vector-native analytics database, KDB.ai. EnterpriseWeb's platform provides a Telecom domain model and advanced automation capabilities.EnterpriseWeb's integrated solution provides a conversational interface that speeds and eases network service design, deployment and management. An effort that would typically take a team of architects and developers weeks is reduced to a few minutes. The impact is transformative both in terms of customer experience and telecom operations.EnterpriseWeb abstracts the technical complexity so the focus is on the business requirements and the corresponding service level agreements. In the background, EnterpriseWeb's platform translates customer intent and handles all the implementation details, which are logged and made transparent to the Telco's network operations teams.While many vendors in Telecom and other industries are starting to offer generative AI capabilities most are focused on prompting Large Language Models (LLMs) to answer questions or summarize large volumes of data. What distinguishes EnterpriseWeb's integrated solution is that it supports natural language queries and commands, enabling complex enterprise-grade task automation, as demonstrated in the network service orchestration presentation.BackgroundOrganizations around the world are racing ahead to find practical business use-cases for generative AI. At the same time there is growing awareness of accuracy, consistency, intellectual property, cost and sustainability issues.EnterpriseWeb mitigates these concerns by reversing the flow of control. Rather than making generative AI outputs the end-goal, it leverages generative AI as a state-of-the-art natural language interface. As with the company's APIs and UIs, generative AI is used as a front-end to capture user input and report the platform's responses.The approach bridges an LLM's probabilistic and analytical outputs with EnterpriseWeb's deterministic and transactional methods, extending the use-cases for generative AI. With each natural language interaction, the LLM generates text representing the spoken or written request, but the processing is done on the back-end by EnterpriseWeb and KX to minimize the number of prompts and tokens exchanged with the LLM.EnterpriseWeb's generative AI solution represents a“domain-oriented” rather than“LLM-oriented” architecture. Instead of spending time and money to continuously train and tune LLMs in hopes of better and more predictable results, EnterpriseWeb's platform safely maintains the domain knowledge, keeping customer models and activity data private.EnterpriseWeb grounds user requests with its internal graph knowledge base (i.e., an ontology with concepts, types and policies). The requests are events, which trigger agents that leverage the graph to contextually translate the queries and commands and dynamically construct a personalized response. The platform wraps every interaction with security and identity, reliable messaging, transaction guarantees and state management.Most processing is efficiently performed by EnterpriseWeb and KX's low-latency, high-performance software running on a customer's own x86 environments or cloud tenants (no GPUs necessary). This greatly reduces resource and energy consumption, while ensuring accuracy and control. EnterpriseWeb's integrated solution is the ultimate backend for generative AI.EnterpriseWeb Quote“It's wonderful to be recognized by Light Reading for our telco-grade generative AI automation use-case,” noted Dave Duggal, founder and CEO of EnterpriseWeb.“This Leading Lights award is shared with KX and Microsoft's Telecom group for their support and contributions to the integrated solution.”KX Quote“We're delighted that our collaboration with EnterpriseWeb has been recognized for demonstrating how generative AI and machine learning can be applied to self-organizing networks,” adds James Corcoran, Chief Growth Officer at KX.“The use case perfectly illustrates how the KDB.AI vector database seamlessly integrates with leading NLP, generative AI and networking technologies to enable real-time data management, analytics and automation while delivering class-leading levels of performance and efficiency. We look forward to building on this success and working with EnterpriseWeb and its partners on transformative solutions for other industry sectors.”Related LinksPress Release #1 -Demo #1 -Interview -Analyst Coverage -About KXOur mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world's top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies. Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge. KX technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information visit or contact:About EnterpriseWebEnterpriseWeb offers the first industrial-grade, no-code application platform for software engineers. The platform eliminates tedious development, integration and configuration tasks to accelerate service delivery and automate lifecycle management. It allows the rapid modelling of event-driven, end-to-end processes that flexibly connect across business silos, cloud hosts and eco-system partners. The dynamic and declarative platform integrates with AI/ML to enable next generation business and infrastructure applications with closed-loop automation. The company is a pioneer in Telecom virtualization and automation. It led the first ETSI NFV Proof-of-Concept,“CloudNFV”, which demonstrated the convergence of IT and networking, and more recently ran an award-winning Intel 5G RAN testbed. For more information visit , or contact: .

