ZURENA: Curating Tantalizing Caribbean-Inspired Cocktails At 2023 Black Owned Wine And Spirits Festival

ZURENA: Curating innovative Caribbean-inspired cocktails with its line of drink mixers and select Black Owned Wines and Spirits at the 2023 BOWSFest in DC.

- Nigel Smith, Founder and CEO of ZURENA

SILVER SPRING, MD, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ZURENA , the premium Caribbean-inspired drink mixer company, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2023 Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival , which takes place on Saturday September 30 at Capital Turnaround in Washington DC. This vibrant event celebrates the rich diversity of Black-owned brands in the beverage industry and offers a unique platform for showcasing innovative and flavorful creations.

ZURENA is set to create a buzz at this year's event by offering festival-goers the opportunity to indulge in a delightful fusion of select Black-owned wines and spirits combined with it's innovative mixers. The result is an enticing array of Caribbean-inspired cocktails that will transport taste buds to the sun-soaked islands.

"At ZURENA, we're passionate about delivering an authentic Caribbean experience in every sip, and participation in the Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival allows us to share this passion with a wider audience," said Nigel Smith, Founder and CEO of ZURENA, whose platform combines the names of his daughters Zuri and Rena.

In addition to serving up sensational beverages, Zurena is excited to announce its expanded distribution network in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions. Thanks to a strategic partnership with Global Alliance Distribution , ZURENA's all-natural mixers are now readily available to consumers and businesses in these areas.

As a testament to ZURENA's commitment to quality and innovation, each of its mixers was rated 89 points by The Tasting Panel Magazine in 2022. This recognition highlights ZURENA's dedication to empowering the creation of cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails that captivate the senses and elevate the drinking experience.

Visitors to the 2023 Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival can expect a dynamic display of creativity, flavor, and culture at ZURENA's booth. Join us for a celebration of exceptional drinks and a taste of the Caribbean like no other.

For media inquiries or more information about ZURENA's participation in the 2023 Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival, please contact Hubert Braithwaite at .

About ZURENA:

ZURENA is a premium all-natural drink mixer company dedicated to crafting authentic Caribbean-inspired mixers. Our mixers are non-alcoholic, gluten and sodium free, and made with all-natural ingredients with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. Whether you're a professional mixologist or a home enthusiast, ZURENA makes it easy to create authentic Caribbean cocktails and zero-alcohol mocktails in seconds. ZURENA is a proud Black Owned Business headquartered in Silver Spring, MD. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retailers, visit myzurena.com.

About Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival:

The annual Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival lays a foundation of commerce and education intended to inspire and propel a movement towards the widespread support of Black owned Spirits, Wine and Beer. The narratives and creation stories of these brands are a mere reflection of the spirit and ambition of people known to create, inspire, and evolve by any means necessary.

About Global Alliance Distribution:

Global Alliance Distribution is the leading boutique distributor for Craft, Artisanal Wine and Spirit brands in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area. We envision a new standard of liquor distribution built on the power of innovation, global connectivity, and strategic partner alliances.

