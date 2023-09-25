Liberia: President Weah Appoints Tubman University President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed Dr. Olu Menjay as President of Tubman University (TU) in Harper, Maryland County.

Dr. Menjay, a veteran educator and administrator, will replace Dr. Emmanuel L. S. Wreh, who served in the capacity following the resignation of then President Wleh Wilson.

Prior to his appointment by President Weah on Monday, September 25, 2023, Dr. Menjay served in many capacities, including the President of the Baptist Convention, Vice President of the Liberia Council of Churches, and Principal of Ricks Institute.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.