Saudi Crown Prince Unveils Soudah Peaks' Blueprint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud unveiled on Monday the ambitious blueprint to transform the Soudah mountains and segments of the Rijal Almaa province into Soudah Peaks.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the project aims to develope the mountainous area, located in the southwest region of the Kingdom in the Asir region, into "a luxury mountain tourism destination set 3,015 meters above sea level on Saudi Arabia's highest peak."

The Saudi Prime Minister and Chairman of Soudah Development emphasized that Soudah Peaks marks the dawn of a new era in upscale mountain tourism, offering an unparalleled living experience while safeguarding the natural environment and preserving the region's cultural and heritage treasures. He also stated that the visionary project aligns seamlessly with the goals of Vision 2030, aimed at bolstering tourism and entertainment, fueling economic expansion, attracting substantial investments, bolstering the Kingdom's cumulative GDP by over SAR29 billion (USD 7,731 bln) and generating numerous direct and indirect employment prospects.

"Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of Soudah Peaks, explore its rich culture and heritage, and experience the authentic hospitality of the local community. Soudah Peaks will offer unforgettable experiences amidst lush greenery, above the clouds," added the Prince, citing SPA.

Soudah Peaks will offer luxuary hospitality services to 2 million visitors all year long as it will encompass six distinct development zones, each boasting an array of top-tier amenities. These will include hotels, opulent mountain resorts, charming residential chalets, villas, exclusive mansion sites, a variety of entertainment and commercial offerings, and outdoor attractions catering to sports, adventure, wellness, and cultural experiences.

Soudah Development will deliver 2,700 hospitality keys, 1,336 residential units, and 80,000 square meters of commercial space for Soudah Peaks by 2033. (end)

kns.sa







MENAFN25092023000071011013ID1107137020