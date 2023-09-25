Chinese PM, Syrian Pres. Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Beijing on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Al-Assad jointly announced the establishment of the China-Syria strategic partnership last week, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The establishment of the partnership drew a new blueprint for the development of the bilateral relations, and China is ready to work with Syria to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push for new achievements in bilateral cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples, said Li.

"China will continue to firmly support Syria in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, follow a development path suited to its national conditions, and firmly oppose external interference in Syria's internal affairs," the premier said.

China welcomes Syria's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, will continue to support Syria's reconstruction, recovery and development, and is willing to expand bilateral economic and trade exchanges with Syria, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, he noted.

For his part, Al-Assad expressed appreciation for China's assistance in supporting Syria's economic and social development, alleviating the humanitarian crisis and providing earthquake relief, according to the report.

China is playing an important role in international affairs, the president said, adding that Syria is willing to work with China to implement the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. Syria stands ready to further deepen cooperation with China in economic, cultural and other fields, and to safeguard the common interests of the two sides, Al-Assad added.

The Syrian president visited China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (end)

