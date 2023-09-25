Cloud-Based Workforce Management Solutions Drive Market Growth Amid Automation Surge Across Industries



The global workforce management market, which achieved a size of US$ 5.5 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth. The market will surge to US$ 9.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Transforming Workforce Management: Enhancing Efficiency and Productivity

Workforce management (WFM) encompasses a suite of tools and processes designed to centralize data related to human resource utilization within organizations. It offers performance-based software and tools that enhance the efficiency of various stakeholders, including front-line supervisors, corporate management, managers, and employees. WFM performs multiple functions, including workforce forecasting, scheduling, HR management, and workforce analysis.

It enables customized workflows, thereby improving overall productivity and decision-making efficiency. Due to these capabilities, WFM finds extensive applications across industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government and defense, transportation and logistics, retail, and information technology (IT).

Key Drivers

Several key factors are driving the expansion of the workforce management market:

Key Market Segments

The report provides detailed insights into key market segments:

Solution:



Absence Management

Performance Management

Workforce Scheduling

Time and Attendance Management

Workforce Analytics Others

Service:



Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services Training and Education Services

Deployment Type:



Cloud-Based On-Premises

Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Vertical:



Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities Others

Regions:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry features key players such as:

ADP Atoss Software AG HotSchedules Inc. Huntington Business Systems IBM Kronos Inc. Oracle Corporation Reflexis Systems SAP SE Ultimate Software Group Inc. Verint Systems Workday Inc. WorkForce Software LLC [Add other relevant players]

