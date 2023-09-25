Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market Size To Surpass US$ 20 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled“ Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market By Drug Type (Cyclophosphamide, Paclitaxel, Carboplatin/Cisplatin, Docetaxel, Doxorubicin, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market size was valued at around USD 11 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 20 billion by 2030.” Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market Overview: The absence of clinically substantial levels of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressions, progesterone receptor expressions, and estrogen receptor expressions characterizes triple-negative breast cancer. This form of breast cancer has fewer treatment options than other types of breast cancer and is the leading cause of death among women. In addition, immune checkpoint inhibitors have had a significant impact on patient treatment outcomes, resulting in a paradigm shift in the treatment of triple-negative malignancies for programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights -

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 20 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.1% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is anticipated to surge in the cases of breast cancer and demand for appropriate treatment in private hospitals.

In terms of drug type, the paclitaxel segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period. Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific triple-negative breast cancer treatment industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Rise in the breast cancer cases globally will boost the global market trends

The growth of the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market will be driven by an increase in breast cancer cases and demand for appropriate treatment in private hospitals. Global market trends will be determined by an increase in the allocation of funds for enhancing healthcare infrastructure facilities. In the coming years, the global market will expand due to the thriving medical tourism industry. Standardized healthcare practices and enhanced healthcare services will increase the global market size. Increase in healthcare expenditure and the need for effective diagnosis will prompt the growth of the market globally. The launch of new products and their approvals will contribute to the global expansion of the market.

Huge medical treatment costs can hinder global industry expansion

Lack of treatment alternatives in comparison to other breast cancer treatments and high costs of treatment can impede the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment industry demand. Side-effects due to the targeted breast cancer treatment can further put brakes on the global industry expansion.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is sectored into drug type and region.

In type terms, the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market is segregated into carboplatin/cisplatin, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, paclitaxel, docetaxel, and others segments. Furthermore, the paclitaxel segment, which accumulated nearly half of the global market revenue share in 2022, is predicted to register the highest CAGR in the forecasting timeline. The growth of the segment in the forecasting timeframe can be owing to a rise in the demand for the drug for treating triple-negative breast cancer treatment due to its cost-efficiency and lesser side effects in comparison to chemotherapy.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain its global market leadership position over the expected timeline

North America, which accounted for approximately 72 percent of the global triple-negative breast cancer treatment market's revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region over the forecast period. In addition, the regional market expansion can be attributed to an increase in breast cancer cases in nations such as the United States and Canada. An increase in oncology-related research activities will expand the regional market's demand.

The triple-negative breast cancer treatment market in Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR over the next couple of years due to a rise in breast cancer cases in China, South Korea, and Japan. The development of the regional market will be facilitated by a rise in the proportion of women in China's population and by the functions of domestic NGOs that aid the nation.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market include;



Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffman - La Roche Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Johnson & Johnson Drug Type Inc.

The global Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Drug Type



Cyclophosphamide

Paclitaxel

Carboplatin/Cisplatin

Docetaxel

Doxorubicin Others

By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Industry? What segments does the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

