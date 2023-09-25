Status Of The Company's Receivables From Portinho S.A.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25. September 2023



Announcement no. 39

Status of the C ompany's receivables from Portinho S.A.

In the consolidated financial statement (with the subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) as of 30 June 2023, the Company has a receivable from Portinho S.A., recognized at fair value in accordance with IFRS accounting rules on reverse take-over, with a value of DKK 62.8 million.

The recognitions in the consolidated financial statements as well as in the Company's financial statements are based on the receivable amounting to EUR 9.55 million plus interest and with an agreed maturity no later than 1 July 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors and the Executive Management does still have a close dialogue with the management of Portinho S.A. Based on this dialogue and the information received from Portinho S.A., it is the expectation, that the receivable will be repaid shortly and probably not later than December 2023.

Capital

The Company has provided security to several financial creditors, including Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn A/S, Nykredit A/S and private lenders, in the receivables from Portinho S.A. The due dates of the debts secured by the Portinho receivables will, notwithstanding the above, follow the concluded resolution plan.

In consequence of the postponement of payment from Portinho S.A., the Company is looking into a possible bridge financing together with existing shareholders.