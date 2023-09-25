(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and blockchain investing news brings you today's edition of the Crypto Corner podcast and commentary on what's driving cryptocurrency stocks and the crypto market.

Today's podcast is sponsored by Fintech Company AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) .

Listen to today's Crypto Corner Podcast:

Crypto Corner Podcast: Cryptocurrency Stocks in the News: (NasdaqGS: MSTR) (NasdaqCM: MIGI) (TSXV: BNXA)

SHARE PODCAST:

Get the Crypto Corner Podcast on iTunes

Get the Crypto corner on Spotify

Michael Saylor, the Co-Founder and Chairman of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NasdaqGS:MSTR ), posted on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the company's purchase of 5,445 Bitcoin (BTC ). This move reinforces and further establishes MicroStrategy's bullish position on Bitcoin. The full post reads:

MicroStrategy has acquired an additional 5,445 BTC for ~$147.3 million at an average price of $27,053 per #bitcoin. As of 9/24/23 @MicroStrategy hodls 158,245 $BTC acquired for ~$4.68 billion at an average price of $29,582 per bitcoin. $MSTR

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM:MIGI ) has posted an unaudited business and operational update for August 2023. Highlights include a self-mining Bitcoin production increase of 27 percent M/M to 88 BTC, and approximately $3.88 million in monthly revenue. The company's President and CEO Rahul Mewawalla said:

"This robust performance demonstrates results from our enhanced focus on strengthening the operational excellence and performance of our self-mining platform and capabilities. In addition, we are pleased to see interest from several potential new co-location and hosting customers who are looking to benefit from Mawson's operational capabilities, scalability, attractive power pricing, and our strategically located sites in the PJM markets."

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA ) has shared a business update. Highlights include an unaudited Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of $46.4 million USD, the integration of the company's technology by non-custodial wallet Ledger for on-ramping services, and the integration of the company's NFT Checkout and crypto payments infrastructure by Web3 gaming conglomerate Animoca Brands. Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa, said:

"Banxa is seeing continued success from many key business wins, highlighted by new blue-chip partners attracted to Banxa's leading payments infrastructure. Looking ahead, we see long-term upward trajectory thanks to our local regulatory and compliance strategy that we have aggressively pursued over the last number of years in anticipation of this next stage of compliant Web3 growth."

Sam Mowers, Investorideas

For investors following the sector Investor Ideas has a comprehensive Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks Directory

Podcast sponsor:

AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with immersive commerce experiences. CommerseTM, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today's commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.

About Investorideas- Big Investing Ideas

Investorideasis a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

The Investorideaspodcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideasis a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: APCX is a paid featured fintech stock More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideasnewswire

Disclosure: podcast sponsor AppTech Payments Corp. (NasdaqCM:APCX ) is a paid featured Fintech company on Investorideas.com.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.