Crown Prince Attends Dot Cyber Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday attended the Dot Cyber Summit, held by the National Cyber Security Centre and the ICT Association of Jordan (int@j).The summit witnessed the participation of representatives of government institutions and companies specialised in the field of cybersecurity from various sectors and countries, as well as financial and banking institutions.The summit shed light on cyber policies and strategies, countries' experiences in the field of cybersecurity and digital safety, as well as international issues related to cyber threats and means of cooperation to counter their spread.National Cyber Security Centre President Bassam Maharmeh said the summit was held in light of the rise in cyber threats and their growing impact on the financial, social, and political levels.He pointed out that holding the summit in Amman enhances Jordan's role as a leading regional hub in the field of cybersecurity, noting that the summit creates a space for regional and international dialogue and cooperation.For his part, int@j Chairman Amjad Swais said about 450 participants attended 23 discussion sessions at the summit, on cloud security, data protection, and the impact of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things on cybersecurity.