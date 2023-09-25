Gov't Approves Set Of Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- The Cabinet on Monday approved an amending regulation for the civil service system for 2023.The amending regulation aligns with implementation requirements of the public sector modernization road map, and aims to shift from the traditional method of human resources planning to the forward-looking method at the level of civil service departments and enhance their talent management concept and mechanisms for dealing with them to attract and retain them.Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Civil Service Council's decision regarding instructions for the quantitative and objective evaluation and analysis of leadership positions in the senior category/second group and comprehensive contract positions that include all bonuses in the civil service for 2023.The Council of Ministers also endorsed the Governance System for the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) for 2023, for the purposes of consolidating governance principles, enhancing the separation between the EMRC and operators and strengthening independence, accountability and transparency, to ensure greater participation of the private sector as operators based on public and private sectors partnership.The Cabinet also approved an amending regulation for the charitable endowment programs system for 2023, for the purposes of creating a charitable endowment program concerned with the affairs of the Holy Qur'an, in order to achieve the Awqaf Ministry's objectives and mission to preserve and foster the Holy Qur'an and its affairs, including printing, translating, proofreading, and encouraging citizens and benefactors to make charitable endowments for this purpose.In the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday, the Cabinet endorsed a set of systems, regulations and decisions pertaining to local and domestic affairs.