Qatar Strongly Condemns Explosion In Central Somalia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar on Monday expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the truck bombing in the central Somali town of Beledweyne, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. The statement affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the Republic of Somalia's counter-terrorism efforts to achieve stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.