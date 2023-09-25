Smartstream Appoints Akber Jaffer As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SmartStream, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Akber Jaffer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 19, 2023.

Having spent several years immersed in both start-up and scaled software and technology businesses, Akber Jaffer is an accomplished leader with a passion for technology and a dedication to execution and client focus. Akber recently worked in senior leadership roles at Finastra and Colt Technology Services, making him the ideal candidate to guide SmartStream into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Khalifa AlDaboos, Chairman of the Board, said,“We warmly welcome Akber Jaffer as our new SmartStream CEO. He brings a distinguished career in financial services and software to our organisation. His wide-ranging experience and track record of success make him ideally suited to lead SmartStream. I am confident that under his leadership, our company will continue to flourish.”

Akber Jaffer, CEO, SmartStream said, "I am honored and thrilled to join SmartStream as CEO. I believe in the company's mission, and I am committed to build upon its broad and excellent capabilities. Together with the talented team of colleagues who have been instrumental in the company's success, we will continue to deliver market leading solutions and drive value for our customers and partners"

Haytham Kaddoura, former CEO, SmartStream, said, "We are confident that Akber is the right leader to take SmartStream to new heights. His extensive experience and vision align perfectly with the company's mission and he will drive the development of new technologies to meet the demands of the industry."

SmartStream expresses its gratitude to Haytham Kaddoura for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavors while welcoming him to the Board of the company.

Ends

About SmartStream

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded - which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients - including the world's top 100 banks - rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM®) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

View source version on businesswire.com:

Permalink